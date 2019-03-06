Billy J. McCollum, age 76, of Rome, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in a local healthcare facility.
Billy was born May 5, 1942, in Bartow County, a son of the late James Henry William McCollum and Florence Crawford McCollum.
Survivors include his sister, Janie Bailey; several cousins also survive.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165, has charge of arrangements.