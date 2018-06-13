Mr. Billy Griffin Smith Sr., age 68, of Centre, Ala., passed away Tuesday, June 12, at Kindred Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. CST on Friday, June 15, at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Jennings Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. CST Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will include Mackey Eads, Jake Smith, Brandon Bishop, Bob Smith, Corey Smith, Austin Smith, Clay Smith, and Wade Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Snead Smith, of Centre, Ala.; son, Billy Griffin Smith Jr., of Gulf Shores, Ala.; brother, Brad Smith, of Centre, Ala.; sisters, Betty Eads, of Centre, Ala., and Beverly Bishop, of Summerville, Ga.; grandchildren, Clay Smith, Wade Smith, Kayln Smith, and Briley Smith; great grandchild, Lane Smith; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Ann Smith, and brother, Bobby Smith.
Mr. Smith was a native of Cherokee County, the son of the late B.G. and Madeline Whorton Smith. He was a retired mechanic and was of the Baptist faith.
Perry Funeral Home Directing, www.perryfuneral.net.