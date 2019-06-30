Billy Clarence Gore Sr., 85, went to be present with the Lord Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born on April 26, 1934 in Cleburne County, Alabama and resided in Rome and Floyd County the majority of his life. He began working with Inland Container in December, 1955, and retired after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Oostanaula Masonic Lodge #113 F. & A. M. for over 50 years. He and some friends began a local singing group called the "Ole Timers Coffee Club Singers" which grew into a weekly performance at the East Rome McDonalds each Saturday morning, and each Thursday at the Georgia Mountain Music Club, where they enjoyed Gospel singing and fellowship.
He was preceded in death by his father, W. Leonard Gore, by his mother, Gladys Ballenger Gore, and by his brother, Leonard Gary Gore. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan Shores Gore. He also leaves behind a son, Bill Gore, Jr. (Stacy); three daughters, Lisa Carlyle (Allan), Madlyn Bailey (Farren), and Marcie Gore. He has 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A receiving of family and friends will be held at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 1:00 until 2:15 pm, followed by his funeral service at 2:30 pm. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Those gentlemen serving as pallbearers are asked to assemble at the funeral home on Sunday by 2:00 pm and include: Tyler Gore, John Goolsby, Allan Carlyle, Farren Bailey, Austin Outlaw, Andrew Outlaw, Michael Brewer and Josh Bailey.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.