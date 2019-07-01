Billy Clarence Gore Sr., 85, went to be present with the Lord Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born on April 26, 1934, in Cleburne County, Alabama, and resided in Rome and Floyd County the majority of his life. He began working with Inland Container in December 1955 and retired after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Oostanaula Masonic Lodge No. 113 F. & A.M. for over 50 years. He and some friends began a local singing group called the "Ole Timers Coffee Club Singers" which grew into a weekly performance at the East Rome McDonalds each Saturday morning and each Thursday at the Georgia Mountain Music Club, where they enjoyed Gospel singing and fellowship.
He was preceded in death by his father, W. Leonard Gore, by his mother, Gladys Ballenger Gore, and by his brother, Leonard Gary Gore. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan Shores Gore, and two sisters, Betty Ann Matthews (Jake) and Kay Gravely. He also leaves behind a son, Bill Gore Jr. (Stacy); three daughters, Lisa Carlyle (Allan), Madlyn Bailey (Farren), and Marcie Gore. He has 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A receiving of family and friends was held at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 1:00 until 2:15 p.m., followed by his funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Interment followed at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Those gentlemen serving as pallbearers were asked to assemble at the funeral home on Sunday by 2:00 p.m. and included Tyler Gore, John Goolsby, Allan Carlyle, Farren Bailey, Austin Outlaw, Andrew Outlaw, Michael Brewer, and Josh Bailey.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, had charge of the arrangements.