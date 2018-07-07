Billy Carson Buchanan, age 51, of Rome, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, at his residence.
Billy was born March 15, 1967, in Murray County, Ga. He was preceded in death by his father, George Buchanan, brother, Buster Buchanan, sister, Tammy Buchanan.
Survivors include his wife Trudy Beach Buchanan, mother, Will Dee Mantooth Buchanan, children, Brittany Beach, Andrew Casey, brothers, Jim Buchanan, Gary Keith, Rev. Nick Keith, Doug Qualls, sisters, Diane Pell, and Vickie Qualls.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Nick Keith, officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the hour of service, on Monday.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165, has charge of arrangements.