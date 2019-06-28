Mr. Billy C. Gore, age 85, of Rome, passed away Friday evening, June 27, 2019, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday from 1 until 2:15 p.m.
A complete obituary notice will be included in the Sunday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.