Mr. Billy Allen Crabtree, age 47, of Rome, Ga., died at his sister’s residence on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Mr. Crabtree was born April 4, 1971, in San Jose, Calif., son of the late Robert Gordon Sr. and Alice Faye Pearson Crabtree. He was Southern Baptist by faith and was employed with Vulcan Materials. Mr. Crabtree was a 1990 graduate of Model High School and was a member of the Shannon Lodge #100, F&AM. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gordon Crabtree Jr.
Mr. Crabtree is survived by his wife, Tonya McCoy Crabtree; son, Branden Crabtree (Breanna Crowder); daughter, Ashley (Drew) East; brother, Tony (Billie Jo) Crabtree; sister, Lea (Doug) Webb; sister-in-law, Shae (Mark) Colding; father-in-law, Bill McCoy; grandchildren, Thessali East and Merida East; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services for Mr. Crabtree will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018, from the Shannon Masonic Lodge #100, located at 2 Todd Street NE Rome, Ga. 30161.
Arrangements are by Mason Funeral Home, Summerville, Ga.