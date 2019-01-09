Mr. Bill Kenneth "Buster" McCoy, age 68, of Shannon, Ga., died Monday, January 7, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. McCoy was born August 14, 1950, in Shannon, Ga. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver with Vend Service.
Mr. McCoy was preceded in death by his wife, Chloie McCoy, and a son-in-law, Billy Crabtree.
Mr. McCoy is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Tonya McCoy Crabtree and Shae and Mark Colding; grandchildren, Ashley and Drew East, Branden and Breanna Crabtree, Austin and Steven Adams; great grandchildren, Thessali and Merida East.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. McCoy was cremated and no formal services will be held.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. McCoy was cremated and no formal services will be held.

Mason Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Bill Kenneth "Buster" McCoy.