Mrs. Bettye Haggerty Almond, age 74, of Rome, passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dean Wright officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the service hour on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in the Wednesday’s edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.