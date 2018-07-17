Mrs. Bettye Hagerty Almond, age 74, of Rome, passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Almond was born June 26, 1944 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Paul Hagerty and Sadie Bea McDaniel Hagerty. She was a member of Calhoun Avenue Baptist Church and a graduate of Pepperrell High Scholl in the class of 1962. Mrs. Almond was retired from SunTrust Bank. She was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Carlton Hagerty.
Survivors include her husband, Mickey Almond, to whom she was married August 15, 1964; son, Shayne (Melissa) Almond, Rome; daughters, Brenda Rushworth (Robert) Williams, Rome, and Wyndie (Ralph) Medley, Cedar Bluff, Ala.; grandchildren, Brandon Williams, Dalton Almond, Michaela Clark, Blayne Almond; great grandchildren, Greyson Fricks, Maggie Bea Williams, Chelsea Medley, and Tyler Medley.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dean Wright officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the service hour on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
www.goodshepherdfh.net
