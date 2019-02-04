Betty Thacker Sapp, age 93, passed away, January 28, 2019, at Redmond Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Sapp was born April 19, 1925, in Rome, Ga., to James DeWitt Thacker and Mattie Conn Thacker Johnson. Mrs. Sapp was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Fredrick Sapp Jr., and brothers, James Dewitt Thacker Jr. and Bradley Beryle Johnson.
Mrs. Sapp was a homemaker and active member of West Rome Baptist Church. Mrs. Sapp taught the Ruth ladies' Sunday School class along with serving in many other capacities. Being a great cook, she and her husband hosted many people in their home.
She is survived by son, Dick, and Tina Sapp, of Spartanburg, S.C.; granddaughter, Katie, and Matt Rayburn, of Douglasville, Ga.; great grandchildren, Kyndall, Joy, and Clayton; grandson, Taylor Sapp, of Wake Forest, N.C.; son, Tommy, and Susan Sapp, of Carrollton, Ga.; granddaughter, Allison, and Jim Dudley, of Douglasville, Ga.; great grandchildren, Bo, Thacker, Phen, and Witt; grandson, Stephen, and Katie Sapp, of Bremen, Ga.; great grandchildren, Addie Jane, Griffin, Hazel, and Sawyer; son, John, and Kathy Sapp, of Woodland, Wash.; grandson, Drs. Bobby and Megan Sapp, of Portland, Ore.; great grandchildren, Aleida and Barrett; grandson, David, and Laura Sapp, of Portland, Ore.; great grandson, Truett; son, David, and Chrisi Sapp, of Rome, Ga.; grandson, Joe, and Megan Sapp, of Rome; great grandchildren, Kiptyn and Ellasyn; grandson, Ben, and Lyndsey Sapp, of Rome; great grandson, Bentley; granddaughter, Bekah, and Andrew Blanton, of Rome; great grandchildren, Walker and Anne Marie.
On Friday, February 8, there will be a graveside service at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga., at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Ga. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at same location with Ken Oates and Jarrod Roberts officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Rome Baptist Church Missions Fund, 914 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Ga., 30165.
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services makes the announcement on behalf on the Sapp family.