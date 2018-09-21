Mrs. Betty Sue Williams Martin passed away on September 16 in a local healthcare facility following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Martin was born on, April 15, 1941, in Rome, Ga., daughter of the late Buddie and Annie Mae Landers Williams. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by a brother and three sisters. Mrs. Martin delivered the Rome News-Tribune for 23 years. She is survived by two sons, David Martin and his wife, Laura Ann, and Russell Martin, all of Rome; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; two sisters, Teresa Lemaster, Rome, Ga., and Jenny Morton, West Palm, Fla.; a number of nieces and nephews also survive. A celebration of life will be held at Mizpah United Methodist Church on Sunday, September 23, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Winthrop Healthcare and Riverwood Senior Living. We would also like to thank Affinis Hospice for their care. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Sue Martin.