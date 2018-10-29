Mrs. Betty Ruth Bourne, age 83, of Rome, died Sunday, following a brief illness. Mrs. Borne was born March 10, 1935, in Acworth, Ga., daughter of the late Charlie Cantrell and Inez Moss Cantrell. Mrs. Bourne was a member of Plainville United Methodist Church and, until her retirement, had worked for Southern Bell for over 30 years. Mrs. Bourne enjoyed staying active with family and friends, especially the Georgia Mountain Music Club. Mrs. Bourne was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Bourne, on April 19, 2012, and by two sons-in-law, Jim Cowan and Charles Rickman. Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela Brewster Cowan, Monticello, Ga.; Sheila Rickman, Lindale, Ga.; Debra Gilbert (Rick), Rome, Ga., and Rhonda Fowler (Tony), Suwanee, Ga.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Henry Thomas Brewster Jr. (Jo Hill), Ringgold, Ga., and Raymond Bourne Jr. (Gabbriella), Baltimore, Md.; seven grandchildren, Meg Wilmesherr, Seth Brewster, Brandy Banister, Jeremy Rickman, Rich Gilbert, Lindsay Whitelaw, and Jessica Fowler; ten great grandchildren, Piper Eckart, Liesl Wilmesherr, Mason Sears, Brinnon and Preston Banister, Hannah Rickman, Ricky Gilbert III, Cate Gilbert, David and Rachael Whitelaw; a number of nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Wells officiating. Entombment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will gather at Salmon Funeral Home Tuesday, where they will receive friends from 12 noon until time for the service. Pallbearers are asked to meet at Salmon Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and include Rick Gilbert, Rich Gilbert, Ricky Gilbert, Ryan Whitelaw, Tommy Eads, Darryl Gilbert, W.C. Dunaway, and Jimmie Hartline. Mr. David Whitelaw will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Mrs. Bourne's honor to the Plainville United Methodist Church. Please visit www.salmonfuneralhome.com to post tributes and share memories. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty Ruth Cantrell Bourne.