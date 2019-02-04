Mrs. Betty Perry Ayers, age 91, of Armuchee, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Ayers was born in Floyd County, Ga., on February 7, 1927, to the late Clyde Perry and the late Ellen McKinney Perry. She was employed at National City Bank for several years, then Wells Fargo. She retired from Wells Fargo in 1988 after 25 years of faithful service. Mrs. Ayers was a member of Armuchee Baptist Church for her entire life and was saved on August 25, 1940. Mrs. Ayers sang in the choir for 67 years, taught Sunday School for over 25 years, served as the assistant church clerk and served on the family and children board with Judge Pape. Mrs. Ayers loved people, pets, gardening, flowers, and any kind of yard work.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ayers was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Lydell Ayers, to whom she was married on November 9, 1946, as well as a sister, Mary Nell Hansard.
Survivors include two sisters, Louise Walraven, of Rome, and Pat Tucker, of Rome; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on what would have been Mrs. Ayers' 92 birthday, Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Ellis, the Rev. Bob Skelton, and the Rev. Glenn Clonts officiating.
The family will receive friends in the sanctuary at the Armuchee Baptist Church on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Ayers requested that memorial donations be made to the Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6648 Big Texas Valley Road, Rome, Ga., 30165.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of arrangements.