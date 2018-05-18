Mrs. Betty L. West, age 84, of Rome, passed awayFridaymorning,May 18, 2018,at Fifth Ave. Nursing Home in Rome.
Mrs. West was born February 11, 1934 in Knoxville, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Nola Depew Walden and George Walden. Mrs. West was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Roy Crunkelton, two brothers, and five sisters.
Survivors include daughter, Debra Crunkelton; son, Michael Cheek; grandchildren, Che' Cheek, Bethani Champion, and Tony Crunkelton; six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Herman Stamey officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, wwwgoodshepherdfh.net,to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.