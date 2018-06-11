Betty Joyce Dobbs Trussell, age 81, of Rome, passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Trussell was born February 26, 1937 in Gadsden, Alabama, a daughter of the late Eugene Dobbs and Minnie Bell Tinker Dobbs. She was member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and retired from Wal-Mart. Mrs. Trussell was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Trussell; son, James Lindsey Trussell; brothers, Marion Dobbs and Jerry Dobbs; and a sister, Vera Fussell.
Survivors include her son, Clay (Debbie) Trussell, Summerville, S.C.; Seena (Billy Joe) Croy, Rome; 10 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Lanter officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net,to post your tributes and view a DVD on Mrs. Trussell’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.