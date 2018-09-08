Mrs. Betty Joyce Casey Turner, age 75, of Cedartown, passed away Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Turner was born September 9, 1942, in Floyd County a daughter of the late George Henry Casey, and Susie Jane Walters Casey. She was of the Baptist Faith. Mrs. Casey was preceded in death by her brothers, George, Mackey, and Bobby Casey.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years Charles “Chuck” Turner, son, Charles Robert Turner, Ocala, Fla.: bothers, Michael Tony (Debbie) Casey, Cedartown; Everett Casey, Cave Spring; Dwight Casey, Silver Creek; Joe (Joyce) Casey, Silver Creek; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Herman Stamey, officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post your tributes, and view DVD on the life of Mrs. Casey.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funereal Home has charge of arrangements.