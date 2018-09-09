Mrs. Betty Joyce Casey Turner, age 75, of Cedartown, passed away Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Herman Stamey, officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funereal Home has charge of arrangements.