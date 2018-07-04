Ms. Betty Jo Coursey, age 80, of Lindale, passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Ms. Coursey was born in Alabama on October 21, 1937, daughter of the late Braxton B. Bobo and the late Hazel Stone Bobo. She was a homemaker and had attended the Desoto Park Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Coursey, Lindale; a granddaughter, Chasity Lowe, Rome; three great grandchildren, Chase Lowe, Allie Lowe and Emily Lowe; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Tony Cargle will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.