Ms. Betty Jo Coursey, age 80, of Lindale, passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Tony Cargle will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m.
A complete obituary will be placed in Thursday’s edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.