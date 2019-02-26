Mrs. Betty Jean Griffin, of Rome, Georgia, made a peaceful transition on Saturday, February 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at East View Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave., Rome, Georgia.
In lieu of home visitation, the family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at Wright Memorial Chapel, 814 South Broad Street, Rome, Ga.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has full charge of the arrangements.