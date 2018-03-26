Mrs. Betty Janet Bradshaw Bailey, age 86, of Rome, formerly of Silver Creek, passed away Saturday morning, March 24, 2018, in a local healthcare facility.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 3 p.m. at North Rome Church of God with the Rev. Terry Addis and the Rev. David Harper officiating. Private interment will follow later in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P.O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162-0163.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.