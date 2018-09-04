Mrs. Betty J. “Jackie” Shelby, age 81, passed away Monday afternoon at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Shelby was born in Walker County, Ga., to Mr. and Mrs. A.O. Thomas and was a graduate of LaFayette High School. Following high school, she married her husband of 64 years, Robert Jackson Shelby, and the two then moved to Rome, Georgia, in 1955. Jackie was a homemaker, raised three daughters, and became deep-rooted in the West Rome community.
Jackie loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Fellowship Baptist Church, and later her New Armuchee Baptist Church communities. Jackie worked part-time for a number of years at Miller Brothers Department Store. Among her many talents were cooking, gardening, and interior design. She had a love for books, learning, flowers, and art. Jackie cared deeply for children, public education, and literacy in Rome and Floyd County.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Jackson Shelby; her daughters, Angela Sanford, Lisa Helbing (Matt Helbing), and Jeanne Krueger (Mark Krueger), all of Rome; her grandchildren, Bradley Sanford (Lindsay Sanford), Shelby Krueger, Anderson Krueger, and John Helbing; one great granddaughter, Savannah Sanford; siblings, Joyce Cook, Lucy Chandler, Ann Snyder, Leon Thomas, James Thomas, and Gary Thomas.
Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at Oaknoll Cemetery with the Reverend Jarrod Roberts officiating. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Georgia. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Open Door Children’s Home, 5 Leon Street, Rome, Georgia, 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.