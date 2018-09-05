Mrs. Betty J. “Jackie” Shelby, age 81, passed away Monday afternoon at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at Oaknoll Cemetery with the Reverend Jarrod Roberts officiating. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Georgia. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Open Door Children’s Home, 5 Leon Street, Rome, Georgia, 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.