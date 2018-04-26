After a long struggle, Betty Glynn Moseley Landers, 83, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2018, surrounded by her three children. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Van Walton Landers. Betty leaves behind three children, Greg Landers, Connie Landers Robertson, and Elizabeth Leigh Landers Saunders; six grandchildren, Ginny, Andrew, Noah, Kayleigh, Sean and Brayden; along with two great grandchildren, Avalynn and Asher, and a first cousin, Linda.
Betty’s love and appreciation for good music, good food, and even better libations was unrivaled and those who knew her appreciated her enjoyment of a good time. For these reasons, her family will host a traditional Irish wake celebrating Betty’s life on May 5, 2018 at the home of her daughter, Leigh Saunders, home. For directions, please email Leigh at saunders.eleigh@gmail.com.