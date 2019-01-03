Mrs. Betty East Brock, age 84, of Silver Creek, passed away Wednesday evening, January 2, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Brock was born in Floyd County, Ga., on July 4, 1934, daughter of the late C.J. East and Mamie Cash East. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lamar Brock; by a son, Dennis Lamar Brock; by a sister, Mary Fincher; and by a brother, William East. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two daughters, Margaret Greene (Ron) and Peggy Smith (Jim), all of Rome; two grandchildren, Brandon Crozier (Samantha), Silver Creek, and Marie Austin (Bobby), Rome; a great grandson, Logan Smith, Rome; a sister, Pearl Wallace, Rome; a brother, James East, Summerville, Ga.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. David Fincher will officiate.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.