Mrs. Betty Bennett Finley, age 91, of Rome, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
She was born at home on June 26, 1927, in Isabella, Tennessee, to the late William Henry Bennett and Florence Kilpatrick Bennett. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, William Henry Jr. and James, her beloved sister, Virginia, and son-in-law, Jeff Cavaness.
Mrs. Finley grew up on Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, where her father moved to oversee the building of a new hotel, later to become Covenant College. She attended GPS and Rhodes College. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority and received a major in biology. She was presented as a debutante at the Cotton Ball in Chattanooga. She worked for Capital Airlines in Chattanooga and Washington, D.C., until her marriage. After that, she was a wife and mother to her three girls. She made their meals, she made their dresses, she made their braids, she made them study, and she made their childhoods happy.
Mrs. Finley was a lifelong Presbyterian and served in many capacities in the congregation of Rome's First Presbyterian Church. She and Keith answered a call to live in Zaire, Africa, as missionaries for a time in the early 1980s. She was a member of Chapter E-PEO, a member of the Red Cross, a lifetime member of the Rome Little Theater, and a soup kitchen volunteer. She wrote long, funny poems to read to family members on special occasions and she could always make them laugh. She had perfect penmanship that she learned as a girl and every one of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren can recite the GPS admonition, "A gum-chewing girl and a cud-chewing cow, the only difference, I see now, is the intelligent look on the face of the cow."
Mrs. Finley is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Keith Finley; her three daughters, Florence Finley Milway (Jeff), Mary Finley Niedrach (Jack), and Jane Finely Cavaness; special friend, Darlene Galloway; grandchildren, Bennett Niedrach (Thuy), Katie Fullerton (Daniel), Lee Niedrach (Christine Wong), Jackson Milway (Sarah), Adam Cavaness; and great grandchildren, Wyatt Fullerton and Ada Fullerton, Kaylee McLendon and Austin McLendon.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Rome, with the Rev. Jonathon Schwartz officiating. A reception will take place following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Heyman Hospice Care, 420 East Second Avenue, Rome, Ga., 30161. Mrs. Finley's favorite flower was a white rose. For those wishing to send flowers, please send white roses in the arrangements. Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share fond memories.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.