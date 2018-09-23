Betty B. Flemister, age 83, of Rome, passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 at her residence. She went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family.
Mrs. Flemister was born in Floyd County on February 4, 1935, to the Rev. Barney "BV" Bryan and Ollie Noojin Bryan. After graduating from Pepperell High School, she began her career at Floyd County Health Department.
While working and raising her family, she went on to acquire her RN from Berry College and her BSN from the Medical College of Georgia. Betty was very proud of being among the first nursing class graduates of Berry College. After graduation, her nursing career started at Floyd Medical Center, quickly moving into management through HCA, and serving in various roles as Nurse Consultant, Director of Nursing and Nursing Administrator in hospitals throughout Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Following several years of retirement, she returned to the work force as a Public Health Nurse for Floyd County Schools.
Mrs. Flemister was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joseph Glen, who died at birth; a brother, Edward Bryan; and sisters, Sybil Smith, Helen Smith, and Marlene Hughes.
Survivors include her husband, Harry Flemister, of Rome, with whom she would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on November 6; sister, Grace Jenkins; brother, Tony Bryan; sons, Greg (Donna) Flemister and Glen (Lori) Flemister; daughters, Lori (Matt) Cothran and and Beth Flemister; grandchildren, Bryan, Josh, Nicholas, Bailey, Bradley (Heather), Chris, Alex, Dylan; great grandchildren, Riley, Tatum, Nash, and Camden.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., from 1-2:30 p.m. with the service immediately following. Interment will be at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Heyman HospiceCare, 402 East Second Ave., Suite 105, Rome, or the Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center, E. #550, Atlanta, Ga., 30346.
Special thanks goes out for the wonderful care received from Lisa Smith, CNA, and Nicole Jordan, RN, of Heyman HospiceCare, Sharon and Victoria of Victoria Family Home Care, and also Hospice Chaplain Allen Fuller, who befriended Harry and spent many hours providing support and comfort.
