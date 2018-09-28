Betty Ann Smith, age 74, of Plainville, passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Floyd Medical Center.
Betty was born on May 18, 1944, in Floyd County, Ga., to the late Leland Franklin Shaw and Georgia Yarbrough Shaw. In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Franklin Shaw; sister-in-law, Johnnie Wilson Shaw; nephew, Matthew "Matt" Shaw; and brothers-in-law, Roy Daniel Smith and Thomas Henry Smith. Betty was a member of Plainville Church of God of Prophecy, and has been a resident of Plainville for past 36 years. Prior to retirement, she worked for the Gordon Central High School Food Service.
Betty is survived by her husband, Hilliard Nelson Smith, of Plainville; son, Nelson Scott Smith, of Canton; daughter-in-law, Beverly Anderson Smith, of Canton; brothers, Norman Shaw, of Fountain, Fla., and James Shaw, of Rome; sisters-in-law, Ernestine Shaw, of Fountain, Fla., Josephine Smith, of Plainville, and Katherine Smith, of Plainville; and two grandchildren, Robert Kyle Smith, of Canton, and Emily Elizabeth Smith, of Canton.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, September 30, at 2 p.m. from the Plainville Church of God of Prophecy with the Reverend Ronnie Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery. Pallbearers serving include Jonathan Smith, Justin Smith, Craig Smith, David Cain, Kyle Smith, Tim Shaw, Chris Barker, David Chaffin, and Shane Self.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Betty Ann Smith, age 74, of Plainville.