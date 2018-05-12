Mrs. Bessie Lee Yarbrough Russell, age 83, of Rome, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Russell was born in Armuchee, Ga. on July 16, 1934, daughter of the late Robert Houston Yarbrough Sr. and the late Addie Mae Caldwell Yarbrough. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brandy Dee Mathis, and by three brothers, William Yarbrough, James Yarbrough and Billy Yarbrough. Mrs. Russell attended Armuchee High School. After being employed as a seamstress with Rome Manufacturing Co. for over 20 years, Mrs. Russell retired from Rome City Schools as a dietary aide after 4 years of employment. She was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church for approximately 68 years.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Lee Russell, to whom she was married on June 23, 1951; two children, Sandra Gail Russell and Timothy Edward Russell, both of Rome; three sisters, Elaine Hudgins, Cedartown, Helen Drummond, Rome, and Addie Mae Creamer, Atlanta; two brothers, Robert Yarbrough Jr. (Neoma), Kentucky, and Malcolm Yarbrough (Brenda), Rome; one granddaughter, Sandy Lee Mathis (Jerry Johnston, Hixson, Tenn.); three great grandchildren, Tyrese Mathis, Bryan Mathis, and Blake Mathis; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 14, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. David Howard and the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday at 1:30 p.m. and include Jerry Johnston, Eddie McAlister, Wayne Yarbrough, Gary Yarbrough, Gary Kellett, Terry Hudgins, and Greg Kellett.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.