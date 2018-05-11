Mrs. Bessie Lee Yarbrough Russell, age 83, of Rome, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 14, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. David Howard and the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m.
A complete obituary notice will be included in the Sunday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.