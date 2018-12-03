Mrs. Bessie Fay Dowdy Brooks, age 88, of Rome, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018, in a local health care facility. Mrs. Brooks was born in Floyd County, GA on March 11, 1930, daughter of the late Charlie and Millie Harris Dowdy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Everett Lee Brooks, by 5 sisters, Lucille Moore, Annie Ruth Brock, Lola Mae Hammonds, Bell Wooten, and Jessie Dowdy, and by 2 brothers, Billy and Clifford Dowdy. Mrs. Brooks was a homemaker and a member of East Rome Baptist Church. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate. Private interment will follow later in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 9:30am until the service hour. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.