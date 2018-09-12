Bessie Elizabeth Branton Ott, of Maplewood Square, Rome, Ga., passed away on September 10, 2018.
Born August 10, 1929 in Rome, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Bennie Lou Lee Branton and Clarence Branton. A brother, Lindsey Branton, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jack Glenn Ott; her brother, Wayman Houston Branton; two daughters, Jackie Sweitzer (David) and Pam Greenwood; one son, Steve Ott (Terri); the special joys of her life, her eight grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as Mama Bessie: Lt. Col. Wesley Sweitzer (Emily), Jeffrey Sweitzer (Amanda), August Miller (Brent), Kim Greenwood, Philip Greenwood, Adam Greenwood (Michelle), Becky Scott (Nathan), and Patrick Ott (Amanda); and 11 great grandchildren, Jackson, Jake, & Ava Miller, Ethan, Alex, & Jamie Greenwood, Macy Scott, Ben, Mary Helen, Rainey, and Samuel Sweitzer; and a special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bryant and Shelley Bridges.
She retired from Associates Financial Corporation.
The family would like to thank the staff of Riverwood Retirement Center and Homestead Hospice for their wonderful care.
The family will receive friends at Daniel's Funeral Home on Thursday, September 13, from 12 noon - 2 p.m. Following the visitation, a service will be held in the Thomas B. Griffin Chapel at Daniel's Funeral Home.