Bessie Burnes Crawford, 78, of Rome, Ga., died February 10, 2019, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was a lifelong resident of Rome, born on March 4, 1940, to the late N.N. Burnes Jr. and Lucille Clarke Burnes. She married Jerry N. Crawford in 1960, who preceded her in death after 36 wonderful years of marriage.
They are survived by their four children, Brent Crawford, of Rome, Ga.; Acy Crawford and daughter-in-law, Amy, of Woodland Hills, Calif.; Cooper Crawford and daughter-in-law, Madge, of Rome, Ga.; and daughter, Rachel Hyde, and son-in-law, Ron Hyde, of Rome, Ga.; nine grandchildren, Chase Crawford (Amber), of Little Rock, Ark.; Spencer Hyde (Tyler), of Loveland, Ohio; Hannah Crawford (Patrick), of Boston, Mass.; Asa Crawford (Rachel), of Birmingham, Ala.; Sara Jessica Crawford, United States Armed Forces; Will Crawford, of Princeton, N.J.; Parker Hyde, of Rome, Ga.; Kelli Maria Crawford (Duncan Balinger), of Kyrgyz Republic; and Hank Crawford, of Rome, Ga.
Bess was employed by Rome Manufacturing Company and later Garner and Glover. She served her community in too many ways to list and was the unofficial den mother of Maplewood. She was the past president of the Junior Service League, a board member with the New Morning Day Care, Alcohol Control Commission, Good Neighbor Ministries, FISH, and the Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital, and served on the vestry at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where she also faithfully attended until her illness. In addition she was a recipient of Rome's Heart of the Community.
The family would love to acknowledge the staff of Affinity Hospice for the invaluable help they provided.
There will be a memorial service at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15. The family will receive friends afterwards for a reception at the Village of Maplewood lodge from 3-5 p.m.
The family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Affinity Hospice or St. Peter's Episcopal Church in lieu of flowers.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.