Beryl Svendby Blad, 89, went home to be with the Lord, March 17, 2019. Mrs. Blad was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on December 1, 1929, the daughter of the late Rose and Bjarne Svendby.
She graduated from Davenport High School. She married Wallace John Blad in Jamestown, New York, on June 24, 1949. After 61 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2011.
Mrs. Blad was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rome, Georgia. She was an active member and served in positions of leadership in other churches in Schenectady, New York; Jacksonville, Florida; Hollywood, Florida; and Tampa, Florida. She was also a member of the P.E.O. organization. Mrs. Blad has lived at The Heritage Senior Community in Brentwood, Tennessee, since 2011.
Beryl will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, and cherished friend who took pride in caring for her family and friends. She touched the hearts of many and was a true blessing to all who knew her.
Survivors include three sons and their spouses, Steve and Huihui Blad, Brentwood, Tennessee; Tom and Patti Blad, Edmond, Oklahoma; and Robert and Tochie Blad, Atlanta, Georgia; one daughter and spouse, Susan and Paul Rutledge, Brentwood, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren, Courtney Oktyabrsky, Anna Williams, John Blad, Emily Geiger, Benjamin Blad, Michael Blad, Brian Blad, Kristen Jeffries, Amy Greene, Grant Rutledge, Catherine Weems, and April Blad; and 21 great grandchildren.
To celebrate her life, there will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at First Baptist Church in Rome, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Music Ministry at First Baptist Church, 100 E. Fourth Avenue, Rome, Ga., 30161.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com. Austin Funeral Services, 615-377-0775.