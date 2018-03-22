Bertha Pauline Gilham Ashley
Mrs. Bertha Pauline Gilham Ashley, age 94, of Silver Creek, passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Ashley was born July 1, 1923 in Cherokee County, Alabama, a daughter of the late Charles Gilham and Ethel Kennedy Gilham. Mrs. Ashley had 14 sets of five generations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Carter Ashley; son, Jody Ashley; daughter, Joy Rita Dowdy; brothers, Amos, George, and Harvel Gilha;, sisters, Violet Ashley and Willie Myers.
Survivors include sons, Jesse Ashley, David Ashley, and Greg Ashley, all of Silver Creek; daughters, Edna Sisson, Jean (Roger) Mathis, and Beverly (Jay) Sisson, all of Silver Creek; 25 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 36 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on Doyle Road with the Rev. David Morris and the Rev. Don Sutton officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Ashley will be carried to her residence, 131 Dr. Moore Road, Silver Creek, on Friday afternoon, and repose until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, when she will be carried to the Church to repose until the service hour.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Jason Sisson, Kyle Ashley, Eric Watson, Nicholas Harrell, Rodney Mathis, Jeremy Allen, Jordan Ashley, Chris Ashley, Chad Dowdy, and Jeffrey Dowdy.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165, has charge of arrangements.