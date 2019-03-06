Miss Bertha Lee Turner, age 85, of Rome, formerly of Greensboro, Ga., passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in a local hospital.
Miss Turner was born in Greene County, Ga., on March 29, 1933, daughter of the late George Henry Turner and the late Frances Dye Turner. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Mildred Williams, Ila McDonald, Lucille Davis, and Helen Dixon.
Miss Turner was a graduate of Oglethorpe County High School in Lexington, Ga. She began her employment as a nurse's aide in the nursery at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, Ga. She had a special love for all her babies. She then moved to Greensboro, Ga., and began employment at Minnie G. Boswell Hospital, remaining there until retirement. Following her retirement, she kept children in her home. She was a long-time member of Greensboro First United Methodist Church.
In 2013, she moved to Rome, Ga., to live with her sister and niece. She loved to crochet and play cards with her family and friends. While in Rome, she became a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church and was a member of the senior adult ladies' Sunday School class.
Survivors include her sister, Sara Turner Dreyer, Rome; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Greensboro First United Methodist Church, Greensboro, Ga., with her Pastor, the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in Greenview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Dykes Creek Baptist Church on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. They will also receive friends on Friday at Greensboro First United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Greensboro First United Methodist Church on Friday at 12:30 p.m. and include Cecil Moore, Bill McDonald, Jason Rizner, Timothy Rizner, Bill Cabiness, Gary Ushery, and Henry Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dykes Creek Baptist Church, 46 Dykes Creek Church Road, Rome, Ga., 30161, or to Greensboro First United Methodist Church, 202 West Broad Street, Greensboro, Ga., 30642.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.