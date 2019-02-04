Mrs. Bertha Joyce Waits, age 78, of Kingston, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at a Cartersville hospital.
Mrs. Waits was born in Rome, Ga., on May 22, 1940, daughter of the late William Russell Ball and the late Mary Cathleen "Lena" Henderson Ball. She was a graduate of Pepperell High School and was a member of the Stilesboro Flower Club. She was a former employee of Union Carbide Company, retiring with over 30 years of service. She was a member of the Floyd Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Luther "Shorty" Waits, in 2007, and by several siblings.
Survivors include her children, Susan Adams, Kingston; Deanna Alleman, Carrollton; Marc Waits (Kerri), Cartersville; and Jason Waits (Miranda), Kingston; a brother, Bobby Ball, Silver Creek; a sister, Faye Link, Dalton; eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Floyd Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Tim Patnode will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floyd Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the Floyd Creek Baptist Church on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and include Dustin Waits, Skyler Denney, Wyatt Denney, Alex Denney, Jeremy Wilburn, Daniel Mashburn, Lee Denney, Robby Tollen, and Zane Waits.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.