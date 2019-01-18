Mrs. Bernice Byars Snow, age 88, of Rome, passed away Thursday morning, January 17, 2019, in a local hospital. Mrs. Snow was born in Rome, Ga., on February 18, 1930, daughter of the late Arthur Calvin Byars and the late Mary Elizabeth McBurnett Byars. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Marvin Snow; by four sisters, Lillie Mae Early, Virginia Turner, Elsie Payne, and Ada Poe; and by two brother, Wallace Byars and Grover C. Byars. Mrs. Snow was a graduate of East Rome Girls High School. She was a homemaker and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Suzan Snow Casey (Barry), Rome; two sons, Tommy Snow (Elaine), Rome, and Calvin Snow, Rockmart; six grandchildren, Scott Snow, Tracie Hall, Clarissa Earwood, Kendra Snow, Caitlin Peal, and Evan Peal; nine great grandchildren, Megan Muller-Habig, Sierra Snow, Shelby Snow, Reagan Robinson, Kenzie Hall, Bryson Peal, Madison Peal, Roscoe Snow, Smokey Snow, and Arizona Snow; two great, great grandchildren, Charlie and Henry Muller-Habig; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Turrentine officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and include Eric Hall, Scott Snow, Evan Peal, Mike Peal, Tim Payne, and Lamar Byars. Tom Payne and Leyburn Smith will serve as honorary pallbearers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.