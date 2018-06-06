Mr. Benny Don Hamilton, age 72, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Hamilton was born on September 1, 1945, in Iuka, Miss., son of the late Benjamin Franklin Hamilton and the late Lona Lu Brown Hamilton. Mr. Hamilton was a veteran of the United States Army. Prior to retirement, he was associated with Ryan’s Restaurant as a general manager and G & W Carriers, as well as several other companies, as a truck driver for 20 years. Don met Mrs. Wanda Bearden in 1980 and they married on June 9, 1994. Mr. Hamilton enjoyed lots of things, playing golf, taking long walks and watching football. He was an avid Alabama fan. He was a devoted and faithful man to God and to his family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hamilton was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Noah Srygle.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Wanda Bearden Hamilton, Rome; four children, Michael Hamilton (Jill), Dalton, Stephen Hamilton (Jessie), Dalton, Tracy Hamilton Ball, Dalton, Star Brown (Ricky Smith), Bremen; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Annette Srygle, S.C.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 8, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Izell officiating. Interment will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor Guard presenting military rites.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel,on Fridayfrom10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral homeon Fridayby10:30 a.m.and include Alejandro Perez, Austin Bearden, Jeremy Barnes, Jeremy Pilcher, Matt Pilcher, and Ricky Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Danny Bearden.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.