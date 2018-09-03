Mr. Bennie Nicholson, age 91, of Cedartown, passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Nicholson was born in Coosa County, Alabama, on November 6, 1926. He was a retired employee of Pepperell Manufacturing Company and was of the Baptist faith. He was married to his first wife, Lois Nicholson, who preceded him in death in 1989. He later married Nellie Iona Potts, who also preceded him in 2007. He was also preceded in death by three siblings.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Yarbrough (Gordon Jr.) and Gail McEntire (Joe), all of Cedartown; a brother, Howard Nicholson (Brenda), Ala.; six grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Earl Partain Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday evening from 6 until 9 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.
All pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and are as follows: Active: David, Jeremiah, and Dustin Yarbrough, Joe Vaughn, Tyler Scoggins, and Randy McEntire; Honorary: Ryan Scoggins, Jonathan, Caden, Jakob, and Cash Yarbrough.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.