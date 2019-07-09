Mrs. Benita Faye McClure, age 58, passed away at a local hospital Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Benita Faye Thompson McClure was born November 3, 1960, in Rome, Georgia, to the late George Thompson III and Viola Thompson Gaines. She transitioned to be with the lord on July 6, 2019, after an extended illness.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of forty years, Robert McClure; two sons, Eugene McClure (O'Kemi) and Rashard McClure; two grandchildren, Amaziah Ragland and Chole McClure; mother, Viola Thompson Gaines; sisters, Phyllis Mooring (Steve) and Angela Thompson; three brothers, George Thompson (Lillian), Micheal Thompson (Patricia), Phillip Thompson (Tawana); several nieces & nephews.
Services will be Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 12:00 noon Mount Olive Baptist Church, 17 Pennington Ave. SW, Rome, Georgia. The Rev. Gordon Wells presiding.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has charge of the arrangements.