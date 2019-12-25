Mr. Ray C. Bell, 85, of Woodstock passed away December 24, 2019. Ray was born on December 1, 1934 to the late Sallie and Homer Bell in Rome, GA. He was a graduate of Pepperell High School. Ray enjoy a career as the owner of Mailing Systems of Georgia. He was very giving and showed that as a member of the Marietta Lions Club. Ray was a loving and loyal husband and father, and doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a very special part of his family and he will be deeply missed by those left behind. Surviving Ray are his beloved wife of 68 years, Lois Bell; son, Cliff Bell (Martha Ann); daughter, Lynn Wellham (Charles); 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Bill Bell and sister, Doris Abney. There will be a funeral service on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main St, Woodstock, GA 30188. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 3:00pm at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Rome, GA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Ray to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Bell, Ray
To send flowers to the family of Ray Bell, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
Guaranteed delivery before Ray's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
12:00PM
12:00PM
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
Guaranteed delivery before Ray's Funeral Service begins.
Dec 27
Committal Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
3:00PM
3:00PM
Oaknoll Memorial Gardens
2549 Shorter Ave SW
Rome, GA 30165
2549 Shorter Ave SW
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before Ray's Committal Service begins.