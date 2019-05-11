Belen Dizon Nora, of Rome, Georgia passed away peacefully Wednesday night, May 8, 2019 at her residence. She was 84 years old. Despite a brief duration with advanced-stage cancer, she remained comfortable and embraced by family for her last breath. Mrs. Nora's surviving family include: daughter Cindy Nora Hart, son-in-law Fred Hart, grandson Frederick Hart; daughter Betsy Nora Ward, son-in-law Jake Ward, grandson Payton Nora Ward, and son Rollin Nora.
Belen was the second of seven children born to Juan and Patrocinio, or 'Pat,' Dizon in Aringay, La Union, Philippines on October 21, 1934. With the loss of Juan and Pat's first-born child during a Japanese attack in World War II, and a later loss of one twin at childbirth, Mrs. Nora became the eldest of five. Surviving siblings include her sister Elisa Dalton, brother Mario and sister-in-law Catherine Dizon, sister-in-law Helen Dizon, and Maria Rosario Dizon or 'Ning,' a sister-in-law who cared for Mrs. Nora two months during her sudden but brief illness, as well as many nephews and nieces. Mrs. Nora was preceded in death by her husband Feliciano C. Nora, Jr., her son Raymond D. Nora, and grandson Bryce L. Ward. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Ramon Dizon and Angel Dizon.
Mrs. Nora was known to the Rome community for her instrumental contribution to Floyd Junior College (FJC), now Georgia Highlands College by starting the Associate Degree Nursing Program. Rebecca F. Maddox, the current Director and Professor of Nursing at Georgia Highlands College, said former nursing students will never forget the short little lady with a mighty presence; smart, energetic, and strong. According to Dr. James Cook, a close and dear colleague and author of The History of Floyd College "We Fly By Night," Mrs. Nora was a consummate educator, a demanding task master, unintimidated by disgruntled students, faculty, and administrators in carrying out her task to build a new nursing program. By the mid 80s, nursing enrollment doubled and the program had a reputation for extraordinarily high passing rates on Nursing State Board Exams. After 28 years of service she retired in 1999 as Chairman, Division of Health Sciences. By 2006, Dr. Cook noted that "Among the academic programs at FJC, Nursing probably has directly affected the lives of more people than any other program in the college's 35-year history."
She graduated with a B.S.N. degree from the University of the Philippines in Quezon City in 1955 and completed her M.A. in Nursing Education and Teaching from the University of Chicago in 1959. She married Dr. F.C. Nora Jr. the same year. With extensive nursing management and teaching experience in Nashville Tennessee and Worcester Massachusetts, she brought that expertise along with four children to Rome, Georgia in 1971.
After her retirement, she was known for her active involvement with St. Mary's Church and member of the Hand Bell Choir. Her other notable interests included extensive travels and volunteer work locally with the Public Library, the Alzheimer's Organization, and Mercy Senior Care, an organization that responds to the needs of older and vulnerable adults and families. She was also supportive to the Congregation of the Augustinian Recollect Sisters in Tagaytay City, Philippines, which owns an accredited aged-care home in Australia for lay people, and an elderly care home in Tagaytay City that is exclusive for the sick and aged Augustinian Recollect Sisters in Tagaytay City, Philippines.
She will always be remembered as tenacious and fiercely loyal out of love for her family. She was characteristically hospitable, frequently accommodating family and friends at her home in Rome as well as her Tagaytay home in the Philippines. She loved giving gifts of appreciation to others, whether she knew them or not, and was generous in constructive advice, loving support, wisdom, and personal devotion to God through her daily ritual of spiritual readings and prayers. She will be missed by the many lives she touched, most especially her family.
Mrs. Nora will have a visitation on Monday, May 13th at Daniel's Funeral Home from Noon to 2 pm with a Rosary led by Evelyn Ware. A Funeral Mass celebrated by Fr. Valery Akoh, assisted by Deacon Stuart Neslin, will take place on Wednesday, May 15th at 9:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. A Graveside Service and Burial in the Parish Memorial Garden will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, people may contribute to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St. NE, Rome, Ga. 30161, or the Belen D. Nora Nursing Scholarship at Georgia Highlands College, Office of Advancement, Attn: Mary Transue, 3525 Cedartown Highway, Rome, Ga. 30161.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Daniels-FuneralHome.com for the Nora family.