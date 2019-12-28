Mr. Loyed Howard Bedford, age 93, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, in a local hospital. Mr. Bedford was born in Cedartown, GA on April 20, 1926, son of the late Edward Bedford and the late Lois Blalock Bedford. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Gladys Wood Bedford, by 3 sisters, Jessie Mae Newsome, Polly Corn, and Sue Bedford, and by 2 brothers, Clyde and James Bedford. Mr. Bedford was a veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II in the India/China/Burma Theatre of Operations. He was a member of the Mars Task Force during the Burma Campaign and was awarded a Purple Heart and 2 Bronze Stars during his service. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with General Electric here in Rome for over 30 years. Mr. Bedford was a member of the American Legion Post #5 in Rome and was of the Baptist faith. He was affectionately known as "Paw Paw" by his grandchildren, who dearly loved and adored him. Survivors include his wife, the former Peggy Brinkley, to whom he was married on April 7, 1989; a daughter, Rochelle Thomas, Rome; a son, Gregg Carney, Shannon; 6 grandchildren, Haven Thomas, Cartersville, Chris Thomas (Bree), Silver Creek, Erika Thomas, Las Vegas, NV, Drew Carney, Rome, Beau Carney, Rome, and Stephanie Carney, Atlanta; 7 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. His nephew, Chief Jamie Newsome will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 9:30am until the service hour. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Bedford, Loyed
To plant a tree in memory of Loyed Bedford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.