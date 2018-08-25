BeBe Ann Smith (BeBe), age 86, of Rome, ended her journey on earth, Thursday, August 23, 2018, at her home. BeBe was born in Etowah, Tennessee; on June 2,1932. Daughter of the late, Edna Taylor and Everett Gray. She is survived by her Daughter, Sandi White, of Rome; Son, Stanley Smith, of Rome; Son-in-Law, Chris White, of Rome; Sister, Gilda Harmon, of Austin, Texas; Nephew, Andre Harmon, of Austin, Texas; Nephew, Gary Harmon, of Woodstock, Georgia.
BeBe moved to Rome in 1995 to start her second phase of life. Although at retirement age, she continued to work at Belk, in Clinique Sales, and at the Rome Welcome Center for over a decade. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rome. After moving to Rome she became a member of the Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild and soon found her passion for quilting. As she would call it her “Therapy Group”. BeBe was an avid volunteer in groups such as, Meals on Wheels, The Free Clinic of Rome, The Hospitality House, Aids Resource Council, Senior Center - Quilt Group, Cave Spring Visitors Center, Rome Symphony, and Holiday Meals at the Civic Center. And if that wasn't enough somehow she made time for pet sitting from one side of Northwest Georgia, to the other. Before moving to Rome she resided in Atlanta, where she was employed by the Foxboro Co., Staley Co., Macys, and Richs for 23 years. BeBe loved Rome and the people in it.
Family will receive friends at Daniel's Funeral Home, Wednesday, August 29th from 1-2pm, With a service to follow in the Thomas B. Griffin chapel at Daniel's Funeral Home, starting at 2, with Matt Duvall as the officiant.
A private Graveside service will be held at a later date in Etowah, Tenn.