Mother Barbara Ann Beavers Adkins was born October 9, 1928 to the late Sam and Fannie Beavers in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was called to her heavenly home on January 21, 2020. She was married to Roy Adkins and to this union one son was born, Sam Adkins. She retired after several years working for a number of Berry College members. Mother Adkins was a dedicated member of Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School & Bible School, she was a very caring mother on the mothers board until her health failed. Mother Adkins was a devoted mother and loving grandmother who leaves to cherish her memory: Son, Sam Adkins (Angela), granddaughters: Karen, Kelly, Kristina, and Kendall Adkins, other family members and friends. Special thank you to Pruitt Health Care, Mercy Senior Care, Hospice Care, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Lamar, Angela and Jennifer Dickey, Mrs. Annie Glover, Mr. Bonny and Mrs. Adrianne Askew. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E 14th St SW, Rome, Georgia. She will lie in-state from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2549 Shorter Ave SW, Rome Georgia. There will be a wake, Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. Wright Memorial Chapel, 814 South Broad St. Rome, Georgia. Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. has full charge of arrangements.
Beavers-Adkins, Barbara
