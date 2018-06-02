Mr. Barry Stephen Shedd, age 70, of Rome, passed away on Friday, June 1, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mr. Shedd was born in Floyd County, Ga. on September 9, 1947, son of the late Elzy and Jessie Ray Shedd. He was a graduate of East Rome High School and attended Coosa Valley Technical Institute. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Inland-Rome for over 40 years. Mr. Shedd was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. He was also a member of Coosa Lodge #622 F. & A. M. Mr. Shedd was a former Shriner and was a member of the Floyd County Wildlife Club.
Survivors include his wife, the former Patsy Nan Meroney, to whom he was married on July 6, 1972; a daughter, Patches Dabbs (Brian), Cartersville; three sons, Donald Shedd (Shellie), Keith Shedd, and Jason Shedd, all of Rome; six grandchildren, Chaz Bragg, Carlee Bragg, Victoria Dabbs, Rylee Shedd, Kinslee Shedd, and Mason Shedd; a great granddaughter, Madison Rose Bragg; his mother-in-law, Louise Bowling, Rome; cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 4, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Garden Lakes Baptist Church with his Pastor, Dr. Jimmy Gentry, and the Rev. Billy Carver officiating and with his granddaughter, Rylee Shedd, delivering a eulogy. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Coosa Lodge #622 F. & A.M. having charge of graveside rites.
The family will receive friends at Garden Lakes Baptist Church on Monday from noon until 1:45 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Pallbearers will include the following gentlemen: Jason Shedd, Brian Dabbs, Corey O’Connor, John O’Connor, Justin Sims, Donald Shedd, and Chaz Bragg. Members of the Coosa Lodge #622 F. & A. M. will serve as honorary pallbearers.
There will be a Call Communication of the Coosa Lodge #622 F. & A. M. on Monday at 12:30 p.m. for the purpose of attending the funeral of Brother Barry Stephen Shedd.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.