Barry Phillip Free, 65, of Rome, Ga., passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Floyd Medical Center.
Barry was born in Valdosta, Ga., on January 14, 1953, and is preceded in death by his mother, Opal Ruth Carver Free Edwards, of Rome, Ga., and his father, John Free, of Rome, Ga.
Barry is survived by his loving wife, Jo Albritton Free, of Rome, Ga.; only daughter, Lindsey Free Donovan, of Savannah, Ga., and son-in-law, Patrick, of Savannah, Ga.; sister, Cathy Free Blankenship Mitchell, of Fort Payne, Ala.; grandchildren, Thaddeus and Piper Donovan, of Savannah, Ga., and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and friends.
Barry was a Navy veteran, assigned to the USS E.A. Green CDD 711. After his service, he became a certified EMT with Floyd Medical Center Ambulance Services, where he was a second shift supervisor and certified cardiac technician. In the early 1980s, Barry moved to Marietta, Ga., where he eventually became a master plumber. He continued the craft until he retired. Barry was passionate about songwriting and singing and playing his guitar. He performed at various venues, including paid performances, family gatherings, and anyone willing to listen. Singing brought him great joy and happiness, especially when shared with those he loved. Barry enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife, Jo. He enjoyed trips to Daytona Beach, Las Vegas, and visiting his friends and family in Savannah and Waycross, Ga.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Barry on Saturday, September 8, 2018, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 5, located at 5 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Ga. All those who knew and loved Barry are invited to attend. Dress for the celebration is casual. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard, located at 5 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Ga., 30165, and the Coosa High School Eagle Band Booster Club, c/o Adam Daniel, CHS Band Director, located at 4454 Alabama Highway, Rome, Ga., 30165.
“The song has ended, but the melody lingers on…” - Irving Berlin
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.