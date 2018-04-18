Barry A. Cannon, age 70, of Rome, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at his home in the presence of his loved ones.
Barry was born on November 3, 1947. He placed his faith in Jesus in July of 1972 and loved to study the Bible. He married the former Marsha Rogers on October 26, 1974. He worked for Galey and Lord for many years and retired in 2014 from Profile Extrusion Corporation. He thoroughly enjoyed telling jokes and making others laugh. Barry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend! He loved to watch sports, especially when his children and grandchildren played.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lavoy and Eleanor Cannon, sisters, Tereca Casey and Myra Joyce Nieto, and brothers, Joseph Wayne Cannon and H.L. Cannon Jr.
Barry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marsha Rogers Cannon; a daughter, Mandy Silver, and her husband, Justin; a son, Jonathan Cannon; four grandchildren, Samuel, Dillon, Luke and Ella Silver; a sister, Chloe (Charles) Dollar; and many nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Terry (Faye) Brown, all of Rome.
The family will receive friends onSaturday, April 21, 2018,at Hill Crest Baptist Church, Rome, Ga. in the Christian Life Center from12 noon-2 p.m. A memorial service will take place in the sanctuary of Hill Crest Baptist Church at2 p.m.with the Rev. Steve Skates and the Rev. Justin Silver taking part.
A special thank you to Heyman Hospice Care and his favorite nurse, Nicole, for the love and care provided in Mr. Cannon’s last days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105,or Haven Health Clinic, 311 Redmond Road NW, Rome, GA 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral home has charge of arrangements.